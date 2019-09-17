West Coast Financial Trimmed Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $341,352 as Stock Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Valuation Rose While Cna Financial Trimmed Its Position

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 21,375 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 3.72 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 1,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 57,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, down from 58,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $275.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 40,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermud (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.08 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 50,831 shares to 115,102 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

