West Coast Financial Trimmed Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding as Valuation Declined; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Bruker (BRKR) as Share Value Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 124,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 963,488 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.04M, up from 839,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 1.29M shares traded or 55.40% up from the average. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING FOR NEW BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM USE; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER BUYS NANOIR CO. ANASYS INSTRUMENTS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 480,544 shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25,452 shares to 57,743 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $200,567 activity. The insider Taborga Jorge R. sold 2,509 shares worth $161,237.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 21,300 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 12,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,846 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

