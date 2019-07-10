West Coast Financial Stake in Marriott Intl New (MAR) Has Raised by $3.18 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose While Commerce Bank Has Boosted by $1.47 Million Its Position

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 25,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,743 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 32,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.52. About 1.56M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 5,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,939 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.78M, up from 122,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $298.02. About 1.32 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 1,968 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.07% or 39,000 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com holds 13,911 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 3,816 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc holds 1,784 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 255,024 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited stated it has 17,689 shares. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fil accumulated 187,426 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 80,863 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 41,901 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott International Poised To Spend $500 Million With Women-Owned Businesses In 2019, Nearly Doubling 2015 Spend – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Influence Marriott (MAR) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott International Signs Contract With BPM Real Estate Group To Bring The Ritz-Carlton Brand To Portland, Pacific Northwest For First Time – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chi-Med Announces Secondary Offering of American Depositary Shares – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Picks Ahead of Key Congressional Hearing on Marijuana Laws – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,768 shares to 46,891 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Communications holds 97,778 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 69,681 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 500,919 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Agf Invs Inc holds 258,769 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 32,283 shares. Mackay Shields holds 20.08M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Tributary Management Lc holds 0.27% or 15,000 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 165 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 46,941 shares. Glynn Limited Liability Corp has 199,667 shares for 9.1% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 0.14% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,786 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd owns 1.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 260,208 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 32,500 shares valued at $6.17 million was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Friday, January 18. CODD RONALD E F also sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. Schneider David also sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. $381,564 worth of stock was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Monday, January 14.