West Coast Financial Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Covered By 6 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird maintained Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird. Lake Street maintained Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $100 target. See Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Svb Leerink 83.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $53.0000 66.0000

08/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $77 Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

West Coast Financial Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 66.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 4,935 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 12,369 shares with $1.46 million value, up from 7,434 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.44% above currents $138.6 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 537,095 shares. Karp Cap Mngmt reported 24,223 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 3.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,964 shares. Comgest Invsts Sas holds 1.04M shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Investments has 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.61M shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.78% or 2.66 million shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Com has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kdi Prns reported 99,026 shares. Sei accumulated 5.09 million shares. Colonial has 174,995 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Guggenheim holds 1.94% or 2.02M shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Andra Ap invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.51% or 14,386 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Company has 1.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

The stock increased 2.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 924,947 shares traded. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 155.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 155.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – All-Star Pop Group, The Slay Team, Kicks Off Summer with Effervescent Music Video and New Hit Single Crushin’ It in Tandem with; 30/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care Receives CE Mark for t:slim X2 Insulin Pump; 10/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE- AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD ABOUT $81.9 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH; 15/05/2018 – Chicago’s Largest Privately Held PEO, Tandem HR, Expands to Milwaukee; 19/04/2018 – Note the rising risks at $TNDM in our new report, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM): Pumping Up Risk at; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 24/05/2018 – All-Star Pop Group, The Slay Team, Kicks Off Summer with Effervescent Music Video and New Hit Single Crushin’ It in Tandem with Barefoot; 23/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Agreements for Distribution of Insulin Pump Products in Australia and New Zealand; 09/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – TIMING FOR AVAILABILITY OF TANDEM PRODUCTS IN ITALY HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED