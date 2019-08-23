West Coast Financial Position in Nike (NKE) Has Lowered by $399,252; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Position in Hawkins (HWKN) Has Raised by $447,480

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.43. About 4.66M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hawkins Inc (HWKN) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 12,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.09% . The institutional investor held 110,663 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 98,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hawkins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 18,599 shares traded. Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) has risen 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical HWKN News: 23/04/2018 – Renters Rise Up! Turn In Signatures To Put Costa-Hawkins Repeal on November Ballot; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hawkins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWKN); 28/03/2018 – Variety: Sally Hawkins Executive Producing Psychological Thriller `Cordelia’; 30/05/2018 – HAWKINS COOKERS LTD HWKN.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 70 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – HAWKINS COOKERS LTD HWKN.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.69 BLN RUPEES VS 1.64 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – LA Weekly: Exclusive: Previously Unheard Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Track; 30/05/2018 – Hawkins 4Q Loss $37.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hawkins Sees 4Q Rev Growth 7%; 15/05/2018 – Air Force’s Ronnie Hawkins, Army’s Michael Ferriter Interviewed for Cabinet VA Vacancy; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,844 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 0.08% or 2,125 shares. Central Asset Invs & (Hk) Ltd stated it has 7.81% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.21% or 167,729 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,845 shares. Profund Ltd Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,224 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 13,917 shares stake. Hanseatic Inc owns 7,360 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 16,313 are held by Boys Arnold And Co Inc. Bristol John W & accumulated 2.73% or 1.18M shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0.01% or 506 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Co owns 363,027 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Philadelphia has 171,062 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 8,133 shares to 51,799 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 26,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold HWKN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 0.22% less from 6.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 30,223 shares. Northern holds 133,895 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,682 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 14,833 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 7,889 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). 41,970 were accumulated by Indexiq Ltd Liability. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 157 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 31,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 10,947 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 11,417 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co invested in 0% or 7,187 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 8,100 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,390 shares in its portfolio.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 12,574 shares to 158,847 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 27,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,437 shares, and cut its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).