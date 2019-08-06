West Coast Financial Position in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) Lifted by $310,496 as Valuation Rose; As Qad (QADA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tikvah Management Has Increased Its Holding

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 5,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 71,880 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 66,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 55,704 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 30.25C, EST. 31.5C; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.)

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 4,722 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1526 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $20.40 million activity. 11 shares were bought by RANKIN JAMES T, worth $715 on Wednesday, March 20. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $195 was bought by Seelbach Thomas Wilson. Rankin Thomas Parker bought $375 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Friday, June 21. Another trade for 1,077 shares valued at $69,184 was made by RANKIN BRUCE T on Monday, March 18. 4 shares were bought by Rankin Julia L, worth $260 on Thursday, April 25. BTR 2012 GST Trust for Elisabeth M. Rankin had bought 190 shares worth $10,171.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 874,740 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 100 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.07% or 656,313 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Management Inc holds 0.06% or 181,695 shares. Amer International Gru reported 6,611 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 11,940 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 102,592 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management invested in 16,629 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 49,399 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Sonos, Inc. (SONO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 19 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.