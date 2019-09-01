West Coast Financial Maintains Stake in Synaptics (SYNA); As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder American Research & Management Upped Its Holding

American Research & Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 21,491 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 16,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 10,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 79,722 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 69,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 278,431 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.