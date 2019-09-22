West Coast Financial Maintains Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI); As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Joho Capital Has Upped Holding

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 2,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 54,215 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, up from 51,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 416,041 shares traded or 11.09% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89M, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Glob Inv Management owns 143,683 shares. Hallmark Mngmt Inc holds 150,272 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Osborne Partners Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 159,640 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Commerce holds 1.86% or 1.03M shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Ww Markets Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2.95M shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 544,313 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. 89,056 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc holds 29,059 shares. Tiger Mgmt Limited has invested 11.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Syntal Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,031 shares. Accredited Investors has 15,639 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 98,470 were accumulated by Buckingham Management. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 596,173 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 646,620 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $60.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited reported 25,556 shares stake. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 11,673 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs reported 13,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 4,748 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,078 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd reported 5,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Fdx has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Advisory Services Net owns 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,262 shares. Prudential Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Rothschild Commerce Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.25% or 171,173 shares in its portfolio. 4.24M were reported by Blackrock. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0% or 2,458 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 36,816 shares.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,599 shares to 6,770 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 9,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,376 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).