West Coast Financial Maintains Position in Cummins (CMI); As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Price Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Stake

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 45,652 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 41,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.05. About 623,448 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,876 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 15,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 766,433 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Shine Advisory Ser holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 313 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Co Lc has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 15,700 shares. House Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 34,260 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 20,651 shares in its portfolio. 363 were accumulated by Parkside Bankshares And Tru. West Coast Financial Lc holds 1.7% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 45,652 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 54,478 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.11% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hodges Capital Management Inc reported 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 12,061 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation accumulated 24,270 shares or 0.03% of the stock. At Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Old Bancorp In holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 64,120 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Bankshares Of America De owns 1.31 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 20,356 shares. America First Investment Advsr Lc reported 350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 36,907 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 38,223 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.19% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 43,487 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 78,179 were accumulated by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Moreover, First Interstate Comml Bank has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 53 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,091 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Time to Hope for â€˜Turnaround Tuesdayâ€™ – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Large Caps Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s $122 Billion, Tyson’s All-Time High, and Altria Group 2029 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 315 shares to 793 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).