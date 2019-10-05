West Coast Financial Lowered Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Price Rose; As Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Market Value Declined, Chilton Investment Co Raised by $1.03 Million Its Position

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 1,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 57,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, down from 58,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 404.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 15,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The hedge fund held 19,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 3,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 86,138 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 57,016 shares to 146,183 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.