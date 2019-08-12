West Coast Financial Lowered Its Omnicell (OMCL) Position; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD (ASA) Has 0.79 Sentiment

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 50.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 53,837 shares with $4.35 million value, down from 107,885 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN

Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD (ASA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 11 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 14 sold and reduced their stock positions in Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD. The investment managers in our database reported: 5.06 million shares, up from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. holds 0.67% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited for 74,150 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owns 49,055 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.44% invested in the company for 710,791 shares. The New York-based Ionic Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,087 shares.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $251.73 million. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 92,731 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 7,279 shares to 49,703 valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 8,227 shares and now owns 132,004 shares. American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) was raised too.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $82,257 activity. Shares for $82,257 were sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.