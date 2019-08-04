West Coast Financial Lowered Its Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $4.32 Million as Valuation Declined; Sankaty Advisors Cut Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holding by $1.00 Million

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 255,801 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 424,733 shares traded or 69.21% up from the average. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 2,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Mngmt holds 0.08% or 5,710 shares. Miles Inc stated it has 2,526 shares. 14,003 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Blackrock Inc owns 6.07M shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Service Group has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Coldstream Capital Mgmt has 2,536 shares. New York-based Braun Stacey Associate has invested 1.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 300,377 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Moreover, Natixis has 0.09% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 173,565 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr holds 1.55M shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Summit Creek Advsr Ltd holds 2.55% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 176,722 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Company holds 0.25% or 6,386 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 1,298 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,441 shares to 150,914 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.56 million for 10.88 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Finance Limited Liability has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 22,063 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 49,553 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc. Assetmark reported 58 shares stake. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Qs Investors Limited Company has 212,589 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Lazard Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 255,919 shares. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 343,014 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 90,922 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 83,839 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 35,371 shares stake. James Invest Research Incorporated stated it has 46,955 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.