West Coast Financial Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $2.15 Million; Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Position Maintained by Northstar Investment Advisors Llc

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 145.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 69,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 28,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $108.05. About 3.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video); 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 794,489 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 4,603 shares to 63,057 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,089 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 16,325 shares to 40,197 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 5,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive Earnings, Revenue inline in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate’s New CEO Is Turning The Company Down The Wrong Highway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.