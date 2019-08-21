West Coast Financial Lifted Its Holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by $599,588; Signia Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Kirklands (KIRK) as Stock Price Declined

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (KIRK) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The institutional investor held 619,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 683,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 257,259 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection; 05/04/2018 – West Kirkland Reports New Target Outlined with Surface Gold Values Near Hasbrouck Project, Tonopah, Nevada; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.50 TO $0.60; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 13/03/2018 The Lawyer [Reg]: Exclusive: Kirkland raids four firms for restructuring push; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Announces CEO Transition; 31/05/2018 – Kirkland’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 13/04/2018 – M&A Litigator Sandra Goldstein Leaves Cravath for Kirkland & Ellis

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 27,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 264,277 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 237,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 3.00 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $340,218 activity. Woodward Steven C bought $101,218 worth of stock.

More notable recent Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Kirkland’s (KIRK) Down 37.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Stock Down on Q1 Loss, Sales Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Vancouver as Part of Pacific National Exhibition – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Grapples with Weak Traffic & Rising Costs – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kirkland’s -15% after guidance limps in – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 81,614 shares. Paradigm Cap Management Inc has 0.66% invested in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 8,887 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 9,991 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Blackrock invested in 2.29 million shares. 94,942 are owned by Mackay Shields Lc. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 196,291 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Charles Schwab Inv reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 18,817 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 28,178 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 5,754 shares.

Analysts await Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.71 earnings per share, down 77.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Kirkland's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Eagle Outfitters to expand in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American Eagle gives $1M to Pittsburgh Promise – Pittsburgh Business Times” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: A New Shopping Website Is Gaining Ground With US Teens – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.