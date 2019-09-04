West Coast Financial Increases Position in Maximus (MMS); Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While E&G Advisors LP Has Raised Its Position

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 5,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 101,519 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 96,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 186,598 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.54. About 1.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Finance invested in 232 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp invested in 3% or 5,542 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Strategic Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Axa stated it has 2.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 275,918 shares. Proffitt And Goodson owns 997 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Dsm Cap, a New York-based fund reported 118,412 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Griffin Asset Management reported 3,815 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Corvex Mgmt LP reported 26,500 shares. Exchange has 4,662 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 1.8% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com owns 201,485 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 582 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares to 17,036 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).