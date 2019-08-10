West Coast Financial Increases Position in Mastercard (MA); Udr (UDR) Holder Element Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 58,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, up from 56,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 54.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 25,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 20,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 45,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 1.71 million shares traded or 27.43% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE REVENUE GROWTH WAS 3.0 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 115 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 15,539 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 272,889 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 12,950 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Carroll Assoc has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Amica Mutual owns 34,772 shares. 267,188 were accumulated by Ajo Limited Partnership. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 578,541 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 937,172 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co. Cypress Mngmt Limited (Wy) holds 0.01% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.03% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). 9,900 are held by Phocas. Palladium Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Views Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UDR, Inc. (UDR) CEO Tom Toomey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UDR Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR prices $400M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 9,369 shares to 17,716 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 35,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipswich Inv Inc reported 3,250 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,959 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Pecaut owns 9,755 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.36% or 694,854 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co owns 0.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,685 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 526,511 shares. Century holds 5.28 million shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri owns 23,991 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt has 45,344 shares. Atwood And Palmer has 95,751 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited holds 39,270 shares. Fagan Assocs invested in 3.48% or 34,507 shares. Rdl stated it has 12,675 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.