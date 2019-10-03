West Coast Financial Increased Thor Inds (THO) Stake by $521,014 as Share Price Declined; Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Position in Aircastle LTD (AYR) by $2.00 Million as Market Value Rose

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 95,377 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 86,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 1.58M shares traded or 60.15% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-DRILLING APPROVAL GRANTED FOR CU-PB-ZN TARGET AT THOR, WA-VMS.AX; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 95.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 95,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 195,049 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, up from 99,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 201,871 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold AYR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd reported 404,041 shares. Icon Advisers Communication holds 0.14% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 69,600 shares. 24,967 were accumulated by American Century. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Blackrock reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Frontier Invest Communication reported 13,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 168,366 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 133,566 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Moreover, Zacks Inv has 0.07% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 884 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 195,049 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & owns 30,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 15,127 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.67M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10,678 shares to 118,992 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 21,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,282 shares, and cut its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO).

More notable recent Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cannabis stocks reverse losses as report finds most Americans favor decriminalizing all drugs – MarketWatch” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aircastle: Flying Higher With Room To Keep Climbing – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aircastle Appoints Douglas Winter as Chief Commercial Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 8,280 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 32,555 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 358 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 0% or 38 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc stated it has 26,640 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 4,144 shares. First Manhattan has 1,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,882 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 8,436 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability has 9,388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 1.56% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Blair William Communications Il holds 8,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.01% or 7,835 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20 shares.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News Today: Sept. 30, 2019 – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Things to Watch When Thor Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.