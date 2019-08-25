West Coast Financial Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Adtran (ADTN) Has 1.8 Sentiment

West Coast Financial Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 66.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 4,935 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 12,369 shares with $1.46M value, up from 7,434 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal

Adtran Inc (ADTN) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 81 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 45 sold and decreased their holdings in Adtran Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 42.95 million shares, up from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Adtran Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 54 New Position: 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Bank & Trust N A Or holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,733 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 85,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Communications has 7.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,000 shares. Old Dominion Inc holds 22,372 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Capital City Fl stated it has 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montecito National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clean Yield Group Incorporated has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 354,368 were reported by Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Communications. Provident Tru reported 0.02% stake. Whitnell And holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,575 shares. 10 stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Cap holds 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,414 shares. Professional Advisory Serv stated it has 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability accumulated 24.26M shares. Wheatland Advsr reported 53,891 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. for 264,512 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 329,952 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.83% invested in the company for 818,399 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 1.97 million shares.

The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 316,926 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $490.04 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It has a 100.49 P/E ratio. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 256.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.