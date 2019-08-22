West Coast Financial Increased Its Holding in Cerner (CERN) by $956,688 as Share Price Rose; Fiduciary Management Boosted Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake by $71.34 Million; Valuation Rose

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 16,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 128,810 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37 million, up from 112,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 548,954 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 170,997 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd, a California-based fund reported 6,907 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv accumulated 59,453 shares. Cullinan Assoc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 121,835 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 43,212 shares in its portfolio. Natixis LP holds 874,845 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,982 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,758 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability reported 24,343 shares. Numerixs Techs Inc invested in 9,972 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cambiar Investors Lc reported 514,303 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.05% or 9,905 shares. Enterprise Corp has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Paragon Cap Management Llc has 0.11% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,105 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru accumulated 0.23% or 22,696 shares. Vanguard holds 0.09% or 19.98 million shares. 3,677 were accumulated by Carroll Finance Assoc Inc. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 94,226 shares. Community Savings Bank Na has 3,022 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Enterprise Fin Ser holds 5,587 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 3,453 shares. Moreover, Whitnell & has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 8,740 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. 2,403 are held by Bartlett And Ltd. Personal Advisors Corp invested in 16,606 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated owns 252,462 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct holds 0.12% or 6,326 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 126,282 were reported by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company.

