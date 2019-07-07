West Coast Financial Increased By $599,588 Its American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Holding; Coatue Management Has Cut Its Chicos Fas (CHS) Holding

Coatue Management Llc decreased Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) stake by 77.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,119 shares as Chicos Fas Inc (CHS)’s stock declined 30.46%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 32,033 shares with $136,000 value, down from 142,152 last quarter. Chicos Fas Inc now has $408.09M valuation. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 1.36 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON

West Coast Financial Llc increased American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) stake by 11.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 27,254 shares as American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO)’s stock declined 2.82%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 264,277 shares with $5.86M value, up from 237,023 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters In now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 2.89M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21.

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Coatue Management Llc increased Coupa Software Inc stake by 8,504 shares to 51,753 valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) stake by 37,648 shares and now owns 71,622 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. Baker Gregory S bought $7,140 worth of stock. Brooks Bonnie R. bought $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY had bought 14,000 shares worth $50,645.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $4.72M for 21.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Lc reported 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Kennedy has invested 0.09% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co reported 3,336 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 10.11M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has 16,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,705 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia accumulated 112,400 shares. Millennium Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 92,391 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 500 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 32,033 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communication LP reported 0% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 43,100 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 795,363 shares.