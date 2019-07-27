West Coast Financial Holding in Synaptics (SYNA) Boosted by $407,082; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 783,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.82 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 587,942 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 10,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,722 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 69,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 599,815 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $149.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.