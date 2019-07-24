West Coast Financial Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding as Shares Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 3,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,680 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 106,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.29. About 5.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 346,770 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 37.51 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,573 shares to 214,478 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 5,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings, Reckitt Benckiser, Omnicell, and Ideanomics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. â€“ OMCL – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management stated it has 19,000 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 9,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 225,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Hanseatic Management Services has 0.32% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3,791 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 11,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Pcl has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 11,722 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 2,728 shares. Moreover, Teton Advisors has 0.49% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Penn Management has invested 0.86% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 6,044 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Torray Limited Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 14,003 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. Shares for $161,237 were sold by Taborga Jorge R..

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.07 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 34,996 shares to 63,346 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 73,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,335 shares, and has risen its stake in American Homes 4 (NYSE:AMH).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Disneyâ€™s (NYSE:DIS) â€˜Lion Kingâ€™ is Expected to Rule the Box Office This Weekend – Live Trading News” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.