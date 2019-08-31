West Coast Financial Holding in Intel (INTC) Upped by $560,369 as Stock Price Declined; As Greif A (GEF) Share Price Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lifted by $817,294 Its Holding

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Greif A (GEF) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 19,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 115,537 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 95,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Greif A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 301,179 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 10,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 214,478 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, up from 203,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. $490,650 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was bought by WATSON PETER G on Tuesday, July 2. On Tuesday, July 2 Emkes Mark A bought $38,968 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 1,190 shares. The insider Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought $123,876.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greif expects immediate benefits from Caraustar acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Greif, Inc. Announces 2019 Investor Day Highlights – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Greif, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greif, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Com Bk (NYSE:NYCB) by 150,034 shares to 6.54 million shares, valued at $75.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honda Motor Adr (NYSE:HMC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GEF shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Charles Schwab Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 317,857 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The holds 0% or 59,257 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Laurion Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 16,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 8,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 17,812 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com holds 12,285 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 41,855 shares. 115,452 are held by Nordea Inv. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division stated it has 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management has 2,000 shares. 55,489 were accumulated by First Advsrs Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York stated it has 48,931 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Lp holds 57,170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Windsor Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,319 shares. Jlb Associates holds 37,887 shares. Moreover, Tanaka Capital Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stifel holds 0.67% or 4.40M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,823 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 21.74M shares. Planning Limited Liability stated it has 63,122 shares. Underhill Invest Mngmt Llc, California-based fund reported 334,750 shares. Arrow Fincl reported 56,727 shares stake. Lourd Capital Ltd Com holds 10,930 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Tn holds 0.18% or 22,970 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.9% or 491,916 shares.