West Coast Financial Has Upped Stake in Synaptics (SYNA); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined, Holder Graham Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $3.64 Million Its Position

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $176.33. About 1.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 10,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 79,722 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 69,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 40,271 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Mariner Limited Company reported 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division stated it has 129,479 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc owns 61,792 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv holds 225,158 shares. Amg National Trust Fincl Bank holds 21,627 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 395,778 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 22,222 shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 139,100 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Manufacturers Life The holds 77,771 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.09% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 76.33M shares to 138.83 million shares, valued at $142.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.