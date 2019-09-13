West Coast Financial Has Upped Its Stake in Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) by $5.49 Million; Rogers Communications (RCI) Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 143,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.38 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 341,021 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 142.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 34,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 59,466 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 24,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $200.15. About 134,868 shares traded or 32.70% up from the average. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cavco Industries Appoints Susan L. Blount to Board Of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cavco: A Company with Hurricane-Induced Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2017. More interesting news about Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Share Price Has Gained 63% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cavco Industries Announces Planned Acquisition of Lexington Homes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) or 800 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2,070 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 21 shares. 3,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 2,083 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Prudential Finance stated it has 30,913 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Lc reported 6,106 shares. 84,045 are owned by Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp. Tygh accumulated 37,866 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,238 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 1,657 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 5,356 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 12,664 shares.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc by 31,826 shares to 50,908 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,049 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greystone Managed Invs holds 1.35% or 441,604 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Llp invested in 0.25% or 363,527 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 1.15% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Lincluden Ltd has 3.35% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 982,004 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 336,369 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. State Street holds 6,211 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 6,397 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Com invested in 18,107 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 3.35M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 1,020 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ruggie Cap Group owns 63 shares. Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 1.6% or 4.62 million shares.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veritas boosts Rogers Communications to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Land is Your Land: Rogers Hometown Hockey Embarks on Sixth Canada-Wide Tour – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Communications: Is Its Wireless Business Decelerating? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.69 million for 12.49 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.