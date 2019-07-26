West Coast Financial Has Upped Its Position in Intel (INTC) as Shares Declined; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding Increased by Putnam Investments Llc

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 37,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,834 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, up from 294,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.47M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 10,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 214,478 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, up from 203,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 27.77M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 122,168 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $116.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,864 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

