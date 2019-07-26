West Coast Financial Has Upped Its Aflac (AFL) Holding; Discovery (DISCA) Stake Maintained by Suntrust Banks Inc

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 9,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,471 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 197,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 3.41M shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 85.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 37,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 44,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 1.67 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 860 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lp. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 425,853 shares. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.49% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 11,940 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 0.02% stake. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Natixis Limited Partnership holds 55,587 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Westwood Mngmt Il has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 178,769 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,370 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & invested in 0.34% or 35,248 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Lc has 850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Co reported 5,308 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Management Corp has 84,077 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 9,105 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 568,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc holds 5,087 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 3,576 shares. Landscape Ltd has 25,012 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clark Estates Inc New York owns 43,394 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 156 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated has 13,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Finance Ltd owns 16,312 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 59 shares. Greenwood Ltd Com owns 18,784 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com owns 5.13 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.