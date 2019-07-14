West Coast Financial Has Upped Gentex (GNTX) Position; Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. L.L.C.U (BKEP) SI Decreased By 13.73%

West Coast Financial Llc increased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 19.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 35,471 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 11.27%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 221,744 shares with $4.59M value, up from 186,273 last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 1.16M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. L.L.C.U (NASDAQ:BKEP) had a decrease of 13.73% in short interest. BKEP’s SI was 223,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.73% from 258,600 shares previously. With 155,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. L.L.C.U (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s short sellers to cover BKEP’s short positions. The SI to Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. L.L.C.U’s float is 0.75%. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 361,071 shares traded or 131.76% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $44.2M, EST. $44.5M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Gentex Corporation (GNTX) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VLVLY vs. GNTX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,505 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 50 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.23% or 134,000 shares. Epoch Partners holds 0.01% or 161,804 shares. Cambridge Advsrs has 65,807 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank & Tru Com invested in 0.01% or 1,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 758,491 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 2,360 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 108,547 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 45,669 shares. 494,128 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Lpl Ltd Llc stated it has 48,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 137,852 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wallace James H sold $513,506. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Shares for $314 were bought by Boehm Neil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers accumulated 0.01% or 40,900 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,076 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 11 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Essex Financial Services Inc accumulated 10,000 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 235,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Group Inc One Trading L P has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,800 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 245,900 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 14,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 89,764 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 1,001 shares. Zazove Assoc Limited Company reported 1.93 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 34,700 shares or 0% of the stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.82 million. The Company’s Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its clients to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states.

More notable recent Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 3rd – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Sell Core Labs (CLB) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blueknight: Common Distribution Elimination Coming? – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. (BKEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 04/11/2019: BKEP,TRCH,CPG,CPG.TO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.