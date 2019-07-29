West Coast Financial Has Upped Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $975,960; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Increased Hanesbrands (HBI) Position

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 42,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,825 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 54,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 2.50 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,133 shares as the company's stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,799 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, up from 43,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 117,348 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). State Street Corporation owns 19.60 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.04% or 171,420 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 490,677 shares. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 83,026 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 29,131 shares. Brookstone Cap invested in 0.01% or 10,918 shares. Shell Asset Communication invested in 28,364 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 534,737 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Fdx Advsr Incorporated reported 64,663 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 15,833 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 53,290 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company holds 0.08% or 19,095 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 616,728 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 2,511 shares to 617 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) ? – Yahoo Finance" on April 24, 2019

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.