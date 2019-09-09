West Coast Financial Has Trimmed Nike (NKE) Holding by $399,252; Buckingham Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Chevron New (CVX)

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 3.59M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28,810 shares to 66,549 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 3,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus reported 119,152 shares. 108,000 are owned by Armistice Capital Ltd Liability Co. St Germain D J owns 11,156 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy Associate invested in 75,833 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boothbay Fund Management Lc reported 5,532 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 992,356 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 2,799 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lc has 191,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 12,071 shares stake. Bessemer Ltd Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Iberiabank reported 24,893 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 146,847 are held by Noesis Cap Mangement. Ancora Ltd Liability stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru has invested 2.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 9,620 are held by Aspen Invest Mngmt. Woodstock holds 6,219 shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 1.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Madison Invest Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 242,749 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability reported 67,755 shares. Glenview Bancorp Dept invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ashford Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Narwhal Cap Mngmt has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability accumulated 89,541 shares. Lynch Assocs In owns 53,170 shares. Van Strum & Towne owns 11,090 shares. Northstar Group Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc reported 25,690 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,514 shares to 1,884 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,517 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

