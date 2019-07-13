West Coast Financial Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $3.20 Million; As Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Shares Rose, Caxton Has Boosted Its Position by $5.07 Million

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 76.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,549 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, up from 37,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 17,815 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth accumulated 5,189 shares. Motley Fool Asset Lc owns 22,995 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 2.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 89,699 shares. Hs Mngmt Prns Limited Liability stated it has 7.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Richard C Young holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 56,898 shares. American Insurance Tx owns 136,975 shares. Reliant Ltd Liability Com holds 2.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,665 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 26,466 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc owns 128,522 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru has invested 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 2.62% or 143,904 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 26,968 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 1.29% or 115,727 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Communications reported 48,074 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,220 shares.

