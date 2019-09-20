West Coast Financial Has Raised Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Position by $5.49 Million as Share Price Rose; Meridian Management Co Has Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $303,492 as Shares Rose

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 142.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 34,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 59,466 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, up from 24,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 42,064 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 10,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 102,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, up from 91,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 42.12 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,781 shares to 112,049 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,198 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 9,873 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,017 shares. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.05% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Pnc Fin Serv holds 0.01% or 78,686 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 14,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 7,191 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2.56% or 129,622 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 406 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 5,658 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd invested in 4,750 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

More notable recent Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results and Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cavco Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Share Price Has Gained 63% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.