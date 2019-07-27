West Coast Financial Has Raised By $549,900 Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Upped Insmed (INSM) Stake By $6.54 Million

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased Insmed Incorporated (INSM) stake by 12.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Bros Advisors Lp acquired 225,619 shares as Insmed Incorporated (INSM)’s stock rose 11.41%. The Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 2.08 million shares with $60.40 million value, up from 1.85 million last quarter. Insmed Incorporated now has $2.04B valuation. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 819,561 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC

West Coast Financial Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 4.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 2,340 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 58,707 shares with $13.82 million value, up from 56,367 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $288.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.63 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Mgmt Llp has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,720 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Cap Limited has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10 holds 0.06% or 1,207 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd invested in 2.14% or 179,367 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Essex Svcs holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,751 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.54% or 192,698 shares. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atlas Browninc invested in 0.28% or 1,660 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 421 shares. Cap Assocs New York has invested 1.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Allied Advisory Services has 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The California-based Scharf Investments Ltd has invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barometer Capital Inc has 1.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $252 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, April 26.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $137,500 activity. $137,500 worth of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was sold by ALTOMARI ALFRED on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Trexquant LP has invested 0.1% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Vanguard holds 7.08 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 62,807 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 136,152 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 96,075 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,737 shares. Art Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 21,177 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 1.15 million shares. Numerixs Investment Technology has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 3,800 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 20,498 shares. Rock Springs Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.95% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”.