West Coast Financial Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake by $399,252; Market Value Rose; Netease (NTES) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Lifted Holding

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.06. About 2.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.35 million, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.51B market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $269.72. About 710,103 shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Capital Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.83% or 41,660 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited holds 0.13% or 13,041 shares in its portfolio. Lederer & Investment Counsel Ca invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 7,945 are owned by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,407 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Co accumulated 481,921 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Lc invested in 12,071 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Massachusetts-based And Management has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Edgewood Lc reported 16.81M shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Holding Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 18,954 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Argent Mgmt Ltd Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,288 shares. 120,286 are held by Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 51,939 shares to 744,851 shares, valued at $57.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 3,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares to 38,038 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 705,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,349 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).