West Coast Financial Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $744,667 as Shares Rose; Evertec (EVTC) Shares Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 12,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 132,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The institutional investor held 652,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.33 million, down from 784,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 809,631 shares traded or 110.10% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $30.93 million for 18.70 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EVTC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.13 million shares or 1.22% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 174,238 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Gam Holdg Ag reported 27,975 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 121,993 shares. Zacks Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 28,142 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 199,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 62,936 shares. 71,900 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 154,215 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Geode Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 199,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Grp holds 109,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 23,783 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 154,187 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 5,970 shares to 319,029 shares, valued at $17.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 49,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Lc invested in 1.64% or 28,845 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Llc holds 1.53% or 187,264 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,196 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brave Asset Incorporated invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fenimore Asset Mngmt has 6,058 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 795 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Com owns 142,197 shares for 4.21% of their portfolio. First Eagle Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5.41M shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 3.94% or 620,756 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associates Incorporated holds 2.71% or 338,258 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shell Asset Com owns 1.09 million shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Lumbard And Kellner Lc owns 1,950 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Hemenway stated it has 137,265 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.