West Coast Financial Has Lowered Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $2.15 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Navellier & Associates Lowered by $368,460 Its Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 16/05/2018 – Prime Perks: Amazon Dangles Discounts For Whole Foods Shoppers

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Financial has 255 shares. 28,876 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. New Jersey-based Blackhill Capital has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 77,862 shares. Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 21,153 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,957 shares. Brinker reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sky Invest Gru Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 874 shares. Jbf owns 14,000 shares. Northstar Gru accumulated 2,717 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ally Fin holds 12,000 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,826 were accumulated by Northstar Inv Advsr Lc.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspan Corp. (NYSE:SSW) by 79,390 shares to 161,380 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 20,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Standard & Poor’s Depositary R (SPY).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Logistics Stocks to Buy and Sell – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Dips a Big Toe Into Virtual Reality – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Looks Poised to Be Hit by Multiple Compression – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 891 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Essex Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has 0.44% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 328,052 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc stated it has 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Natixis accumulated 167,083 shares. 112,559 are held by Jensen Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Provident Investment Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,858 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stifel Financial holds 281,839 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 258,850 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc has 0.2% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 98,876 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,438 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.