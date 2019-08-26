West Coast Financial Has Lowered By $2.15 Million Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; Gse Systems (GVP) Sentiment Is 1.13

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 80.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 7,504 shares with $514,000 value, down from 39,050 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.91M shares traded or 17.98% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown

Gse Systems Inc (GVP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 9 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 8 decreased and sold equity positions in Gse Systems Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 4.79 million shares, up from 4.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Gse Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.17 million. It operates in two divisions, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $241,227 activity.

The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 17,913 shares traded. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has declined 19.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GVP News: 15/05/2018 – GSE Systems 1Q Rev $22.9M; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS BUYS TRUE NORTH CONSULTING FOR $9.75M; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems, Inc. Acquires True North Consulting, LLC; 15/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018, INCREASED TO $72.4 MLN FROM $71.4 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – GSE SYSTEMS INC – GSE SECURES $25 MLN DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN TO FUND ACQUISITIONS; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems Enters Amended and Restated Credit Agreement With Citizens Bank; 15/05/2018 – GSE Systems 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Looser Gse Mortgage Guidelines Credit Negative For Crt Transactions, Some Prime Deals; 24/04/2018 – GSE REFORM NEEDS BROADER COALITON OF LAWMAKER SUPPORT: WARNER; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems Buys True North Consulting for $9.75 Million

S Squared Technology Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. for 786,638 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.46% invested in the company for 327,390 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 190,376 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

