West Coast Financial Has Lifted Thor Inds (THO) Stake By $1.30 Million; Zagg (ZAGG) Shorts Raised By 6.53%

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) had an increase of 6.53% in short interest. ZAGG’s SI was 2.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.53% from 2.00 million shares previously. With 554,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)’s short sellers to cover ZAGG’s short positions. The SI to Zagg Inc’s float is 8.15%. The stock increased 6.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 918,731 shares traded or 31.55% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…

West Coast Financial Llc increased Thor Inds Inc (THO) stake by 32.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 20,952 shares as Thor Inds Inc (THO)’s stock declined 7.91%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 86,394 shares with $5.39 million value, up from 65,442 last quarter. Thor Inds Inc now has $2.48B valuation. The stock increased 5.50% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.06 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ZAGG Inc shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Dupont Corp invested in 33,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Service Inc has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 36,895 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited owns 40,752 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 31,100 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Limited holds 1.91% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 785,320 shares. Shell Asset Management, a Netherlands-based fund reported 49,643 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% or 698 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 64,630 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp reported 42,600 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 55,788 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 281,091 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 76,578 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) or 4,007 shares.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $168.30 million. The firm operates through ZAGG and mophie divisions. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

Among 3 analysts covering Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zagg Inc has $22 highest and $13 lowest target. $18.33’s average target is 216.58% above currents $5.79 stock price. Zagg Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Zagg (ZAGG) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ZAGG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zagg (ZAGG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg hires bank to explore options – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Zagg (ZAGG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity. On Monday, July 8 the insider ZIEMER JAMES L bought $202,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associate owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 10,947 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.04M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest has invested 0.93% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 8,296 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs reported 20,500 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,803 shares. Aperio Group invested in 22,185 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 86,270 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Palouse Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 5,181 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 110,724 shares. Southernsun Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.3% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Jpmorgan Chase Comm reported 352,079 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Thor Industries Inc has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 66.41% above currents $45.07 stock price. Thor Industries Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 22.