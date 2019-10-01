West Coast Financial Has Lifted Its Thor Inds (THO) Stake; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Rose, Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Its Position

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 95,377 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 86,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 2.34 million shares traded or 146.55% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 5,699 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $199.54. About 256,893 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 91,064 shares stake. 1,900 are owned by Ellington Management. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Holderness Invs reported 0.1% stake. Piedmont Advsrs invested 0.08% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bb&T Secs Ltd Company accumulated 2,934 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,043 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has 249,062 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 21,729 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Point72 Asset Lp has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 700 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 20,894 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested in 9,580 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 7,436 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,290 shares to 71,301 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,180 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $202,880 activity.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 9,411 shares to 571,376 shares, valued at $31.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,366 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

