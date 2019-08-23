West Coast Financial Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Standard Motor Products (SMP) Market Valuation Declined While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding by $2.72 Million

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 9,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 78,515 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 68,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 410,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14 million, up from 354,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 58,009 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 12,360 shares to 451,310 shares, valued at $26.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,669 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

More notable recent Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Standard Motor Products, Inc. Celebrates 100th Anniversary – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) CEO Eric Sills on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Standard Motor Products declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

