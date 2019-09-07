West Coast Financial Has Increased Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding by $648,522; General Dynamics (GD) Stake Has Upped by Longview Asset Management Llc

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 682,533 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD)

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 15,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 150,914 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 135,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.92 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab July core net new assets fall 4% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

