West Coast Financial Has Increased Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) as Shares Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Telos Capital Management Boosted by $347,625 Its Stake

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 2,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 29,827 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 26,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 26,808 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 23,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo Inc accumulated 393,114 shares. 97,343 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 25,227 shares. Heritage Management owns 98,618 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.52% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 76,722 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation reported 2.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Opus Capital Grp Lc invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Beacon Cap Mgmt holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Opus Inv reported 32,300 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 2,119 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fidelity invested in 0.79% or 52,938 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In reported 18,746 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 28,823 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.81% or 29,755 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,800 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 10,820 shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated accumulated 1,235 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 70,637 shares. Becker Mngmt accumulated 213,058 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 11,274 shares stake. New England Rech & Mgmt Inc holds 0.54% or 4,870 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,219 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 72,459 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 41,061 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 4,335 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 146,276 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Dean Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.62% or 26,165 shares in its portfolio. American Rech & Mgmt reported 15,864 shares. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct accumulated 3,201 shares.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $437.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,544 shares to 204,934 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 2,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,156 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.