West Coast Financial Has Increased Cummins (CMI) Position; Sfmg Increases Position in Intel (INTC)

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 45,652 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 41,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 878,320 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 232.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 38,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 55,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,200 shares. United Fire Gru invested in 1.29% or 22,000 shares. Parsons Cap Ri has 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,498 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rockland Tru Company holds 0.13% or 7,517 shares. Pggm Investments owns 439,590 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc holds 0.01% or 5,958 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 308,168 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Principal Fincl Incorporated holds 0.04% or 273,198 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invsts reported 1.53 million shares. Quantitative Mngmt Llc has invested 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 9,189 shares. 6,000 are owned by Northeast Fin Consultants. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 3.29 million shares for 2.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.