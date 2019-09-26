West Coast Financial Has Increased Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Position By $5.49 Million; State Street Upped Its Entergy New (ETR) Holding

State Street Corp increased Entergy Corp New (ETR) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 217,175 shares as Entergy Corp New (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The State Street Corp holds 10.45M shares with $1.08B value, up from 10.23M last quarter. Entergy Corp New now has $23.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.88. About 1.16M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: In the Matter of Entergy Nuclear Operations, Inc. and Entergy Operations, Inc.; Arkansas Nuclear One, Grand; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 29/03/2018 – Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST

West Coast Financial Llc increased Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) stake by 142.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc acquired 34,960 shares as Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO)’s stock rose 40.91%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 59,466 shares with $9.37M value, up from 24,506 last quarter. Cavco Inds Inc Del now has $1.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $192.18. About 87,594 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M

Among 3 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Entergy has $11600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -1.89% below currents $116.88 stock price. Entergy had 10 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $11600 target. JP Morgan upgraded Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Monday, September 9 to “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10900 target in Friday, June 14 report. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 2,200 shares. Twin Inc holds 0.04% or 5,900 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.19% or 389,172 shares in its portfolio. Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.45% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 42 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,845 are owned by Kentucky Retirement System. 36,627 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 0.02% or 6,735 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 34,465 shares. Boston holds 0.28% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 8,579 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 33,434 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Inc owns 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 53 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Management has invested 2.68% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 5,804 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 1,159 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 26,197 shares. holds 0% or 6,451 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 50,733 shares stake. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.02% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 857,854 shares. 11,458 were reported by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 750 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 129,622 shares or 2.56% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 222,556 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 1,539 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

