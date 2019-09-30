West Coast Financial Has Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Bloombergsen Boosted Its Citigroup (Call) (C) Stake

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 4.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc sold 5,781 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 112,049 shares with $9.39 million value, down from 117,830 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $105.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 4.33 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men

Bloombergsen Inc increased Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) stake by 7.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bloombergsen Inc acquired 105,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (Call) (C)'s stock rose 1.72%. The Bloombergsen Inc holds 1.57M shares with $109.98 million value, up from 1.47M last quarter. Citigroup Inc (Call) now has $156.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.26. About 4.99M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 2,400 shares to 52,103 valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) stake by 8,983 shares and now owns 95,377 shares. Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 2.31% above currents $88.14 stock price. Starbucks had 23 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.86 million for 31.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.48% above currents $69.26 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.