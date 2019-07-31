West Coast Financial Has Decreased Its Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $4.32 Million; Roosevelt Investment Group Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Cut by $2.44 Million as Stock Value Rose

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, down from 153,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.82. About 567,098 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 129,153 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 34.27 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $200,567 activity. $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Friday, February 1.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,573 shares to 214,478 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

