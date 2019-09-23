West Coast Financial Has Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Cigna (CI)’s Sentiment Is 0.18

Cigna Corp (CI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 4 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 22 trimmed and sold stock positions in Cigna Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 366,756 shares, down from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cigna Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 11 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. West Coast Financial Llc sold 1,293 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The West Coast Financial Llc holds 57,414 shares with $15.19 million value, down from 58,707 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $275.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth

West Coast Financial Llc increased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,880 shares to 29,827 valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 2,096 shares and now owns 33,296 shares. Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 150,000 were accumulated by Davis Cap Partners Lc. Lipe And Dalton holds 900 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 41,780 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Group stated it has 4.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 6,129 were accumulated by Horizon Lc. Cryder Prtnrs Llp has invested 9.87% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 0.82% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36,836 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Armstrong Henry H Assoc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Calamos invested in 0.53% or 362,120 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 41,557 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Grp stated it has 1.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Main Street Research Ltd Company holds 2.29% or 38,475 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 Mastercard Foundation sold $4.32 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 15,890 shares. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 10.05% above currents $271.17 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31200 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 earnings per share, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.27 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.94 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation for 14,877 shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 26,316 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 14,607 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 88,030 shares.

