West Coast Financial Has Decreased Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $2.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Shareholder Harvey Partners Cut Holding by $805,000 as Share Price Declined

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 81,204 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 1.65 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter

More news for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 18, 2019 is yet another important article.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,935 shares to 12,369 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 4,400 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Montag A And accumulated 0.13% or 21,156 shares. Strategic Fincl has 4,965 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 19,062 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 11,774 shares. 4,104 are owned by Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co. Ipswich Management Company owns 28,874 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd reported 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.81 million shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Llc invested in 0.32% or 7,657 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Lc reported 520 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co invested in 110,209 shares. Burt Wealth has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liquidity Services (LQDT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) CEO Bill Angrick on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tech Blowout Sale Slated for March 14-19 on Liquidation.com – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Invest Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 10,249 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,882 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 79,058 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 37,014 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Principal Financial Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 214,119 shares. 10,249 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. 89,681 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.66M shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). 11,290 are owned by Manufacturers Life Communications The. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 154,529 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,557 shares.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.