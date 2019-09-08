West Coast Financial Has Decreased Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Share Value Rose; Sns Financial Group Has Cut Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Rose

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 46,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Investment Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,116 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,029 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 2.51 million shares stake. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 23,848 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com has 0.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.11M shares. West Coast Financial Limited holds 3,618 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 3.03M are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 3,214 shares. Sfmg Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birinyi Associate invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monroe Bancorp & Mi has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jefferies Group Limited Company holds 3,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7.29 million are owned by Century Inc. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Company, Missouri-based fund reported 10,016 shares.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 27,005 shares to 136,409 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Co reported 9,758 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust stated it has 13,973 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Department reported 4,576 shares. Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 28,080 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 58,205 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Zevin Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 63,152 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Van Eck Corp has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust owns 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9,446 shares. Grimes & Inc holds 0.06% or 11,382 shares. 3,866 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mngmt Tn. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 148,279 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cadinha Com Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,557 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 33,395 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.03M for 26.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,149 shares to 177,619 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

