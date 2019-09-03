West Coast Financial Has Decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position as Stock Rose; Principal Financial Group Has Decreased Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $13.86 Million as Stock Price Declined

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 857,618 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 261,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.38 million, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 400,800 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO REITERATES OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE VOLUME GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COULD MOVE SOME PROCESSES FROM LONDON TO DUBLIN FOLLOWING BREXIT; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 96,438 shares to 330,258 shares, valued at $47.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 290,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Another recent and important Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.92 million for 26.18 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.